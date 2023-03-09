CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 29.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

