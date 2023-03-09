Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading 4.2% Higher

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 169,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 231,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
