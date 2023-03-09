Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading 4.2% Higher

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 169,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 231,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

