Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau Sells 554,017 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celsius Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 437.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.