Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stock Position Lessened by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,093 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,242,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,237,000 after buying an additional 904,854 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $609,445,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,620,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,199,000 after buying an additional 3,640,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

CVE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.