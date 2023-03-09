CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.78.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

