Chainbing (CBG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $875.39 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Chainbing has a total market cap of $875.39 million and $73,945.20 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00008042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00427475 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,260.63 or 0.28894476 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

