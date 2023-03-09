Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Shares Down 0.8%

Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $23.98. 70 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $6.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.88% of Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF

The Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have positive environmental, social and governance attributes as viewed by the fund adviser.

