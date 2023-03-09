Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.87 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 million, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

