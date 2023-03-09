China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.21. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
