Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie Sells 604 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $359.09 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $389.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.82 and its 200-day moving average is $283.72.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 4,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.36.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

