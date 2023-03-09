CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 29,389 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 20,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

CHS Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Activity at CHS

CHS Company Profile

In other CHS news, Director Scott A. Cordes purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $53,529. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Perry Meyer purchased 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $150,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,030. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

