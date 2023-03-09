CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 29,389 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 20,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.
CHS Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15.
CHS Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
CHS Company Profile
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
