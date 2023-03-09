Clark Estates Inc. NY Purchases 13,000 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,705,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,896,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.73. 277,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,225. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.99%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

