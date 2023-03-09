Clarke (TSE:CKI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.39

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.39 and traded as high as C$13.57. Clarke shares last traded at C$13.47, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Clarke Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Clarke alerts:

Insider Activity at Clarke

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,406,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,878,012. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clarke

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.