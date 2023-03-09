Clover Finance (CLV) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Clover Finance has a market cap of $80.46 million and $218,674.85 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clover Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00427428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,876.75 or 0.28888126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.