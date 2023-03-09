CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.35 Per Share

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CLS Price Performance

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 139.99 ($1.68) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £556.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.06 and a beta of 0.86. CLS has a one year low of GBX 130.20 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 231 ($2.78).

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.10) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.47) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Further Reading

