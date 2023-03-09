CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,873,000 after buying an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,735,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CME Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,211,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $181.92 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

