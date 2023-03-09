CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.29. 479,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,936. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

