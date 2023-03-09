Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,984 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,294,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.75. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

