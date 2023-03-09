Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases 713 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern by 6.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southern by 57.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Shares of SO traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 815,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,631. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

