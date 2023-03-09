Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.