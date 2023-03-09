Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 10,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 18,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Code Chain New Continent Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

Institutional Trading of Code Chain New Continent

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Code Chain New Continent stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Code Chain New Continent worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

