Colony Group LLC Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $500.26. 169,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $574.79.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

