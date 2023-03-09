Colony Group LLC Buys 1,351 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $29,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $464.13. 90,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $416.23 and a one year high of $556.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

