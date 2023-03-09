Colony Group LLC Buys 255 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $22,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $31.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,428.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,779. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,457.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2,376.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,361 shares of company stock worth $22,971,862 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

