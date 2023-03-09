Colony Group LLC Has $18.82 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $18,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Moody’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s Stock Up 2.4 %

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $7.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.23. 166,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.62. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $346.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

