Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 659,927 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.5% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $35.95. 2,436,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,998,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

