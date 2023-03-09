Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.52

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.52 and last traded at $54.82, with a volume of 57033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Community Bank System Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,942,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,202,000 after buying an additional 33,397 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 165.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 38.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Articles

