Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani Sells 22,310 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $1,314,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,618,307.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sanjay Mirchandani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.15, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,170,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after acquiring an additional 621,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after acquiring an additional 588,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 319,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 471.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 346,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,768,000 after buying an additional 285,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

