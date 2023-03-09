Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani Sells 22,310 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $1,314,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,618,307.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Sanjay Mirchandani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92.
Commvault Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.15, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.
About Commvault Systems
Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.
