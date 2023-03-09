Comparing Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) and TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) and TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and TuanChe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -49.25% -472.90% -12.86% TuanChe N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and TuanChe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $299.52 million 0.53 -$79.06 million ($6.09) -0.96 TuanChe $56.11 million 0.24 -$16.00 million ($0.82) -0.67

Analyst Ratings

TuanChe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Tabula Rasa HealthCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TuanChe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and TuanChe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 3 0 0 2.00 TuanChe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential downside of 17.10%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than TuanChe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.9% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TuanChe shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TuanChe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuanChe has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare beats TuanChe on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services. Its brands include CareKinesis, Capstone Risk Adjustment Services, PACElogic, TruChart, PeakTPA, PersonifilRx, and Pharmastar. The MedWise HealthCare segment provides Medication Therapy Management, or MTM, software and services for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans, and also provides a cloud-based patient engagement software and services. It offers cloud-based software and clinical pharmacist services through its brands, including MedWise, SinfoníaRx, RxCompanion, PrescribeWellness, and DoseMeRx. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton, Orsula V. Knowlton, and Michael Greenhalgh in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

