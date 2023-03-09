Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) dropped 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 990,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,170,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

COMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.83.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

