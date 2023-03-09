CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Stock Price Down 8.3%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) shares fell 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.75. 1,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.

CompuMed, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

