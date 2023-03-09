CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

CompX International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 52.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSEAMERICAN CIX opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33. CompX International has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CompX International Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CIX Get Rating ) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of CompX International worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

