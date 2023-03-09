Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target Cut to C$1.80 by Analysts at Raymond James

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.95 to C$1.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Conifex Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Conifex Timber Stock Performance
Shares of CFXTF remained flat at $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Conifex Timber has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.83.
Conifex Timber Company Profile
Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
