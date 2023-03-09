ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after acquiring an additional 375,900 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.43. 2,036,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.24.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

