ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Insider Sells $40,480.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,622 shares in the company, valued at $41,686.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tarun Kumar Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Tarun Kumar Jain sold 76,629 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $59,004.33.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $43,120.00.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

ContextLogic stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $5.70 to $4.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 471,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 173,399 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 563,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 134.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 73,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $34,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

