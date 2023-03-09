Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.77

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.77 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 46.18 ($0.56). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 45.25 ($0.54), with a volume of 579,439 shares.

Costain Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.77. The stock has a market cap of £129.29 million, a PE ratio of -2,296.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.44.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costain Group news, insider Kate Rock bought 50,000 shares of Costain Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($22,847.52). 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.