Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,134,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,941 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $66,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 22,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $227,203.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,230.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $241,742.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $227,203.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,230.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $130.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

