Covenant 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $62,465.29 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $46.92 million and $62,465.29 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002959 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,660,378 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

