Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RWT. Raymond James decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.
Redwood Trust Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of RWT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,159. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $824.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,038,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 544.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after buying an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 801,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.
