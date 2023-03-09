Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RWT. Raymond James decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Redwood Trust Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of RWT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,159. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $824.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwood Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

In other Redwood Trust news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,038,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 544.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after buying an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 801,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

See Also

