Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at ATB Capital

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CR. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.20.

CR stock traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.19. 717,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.53. The stock has a market cap of C$813.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

