Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CRCT opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.03. Cricut has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $280.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cricut by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after buying an additional 625,151 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cricut by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,886,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,996,000 after buying an additional 337,869 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cricut by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

