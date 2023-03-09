Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCTGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Cricut Trading Up 2.3 %

CRCT opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.03. Cricut has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $280.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cricut by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after buying an additional 625,151 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cricut by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,886,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,996,000 after buying an additional 337,869 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cricut by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

