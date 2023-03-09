Critical Contrast: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for loanDepot and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 8 0 0 1.89 CleanSpark 0 0 4 0 3.00

loanDepot currently has a consensus price target of $1.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.85%. CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 251.29%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than loanDepot.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $3.72 billion 0.15 $113.52 million ($1.23) -1.46 CleanSpark $131.52 million 1.27 -$57.33 million N/A N/A

This table compares loanDepot and CleanSpark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Risk and Volatility

loanDepot has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 3.92, meaning that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of loanDepot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -10.45% -24.85% -3.46% CleanSpark -82.51% -18.16% -16.45%

Summary

CleanSpark beats loanDepot on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

