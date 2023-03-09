Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $123.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.74. Crocs has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $143.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,571 shares of company stock worth $8,354,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,482 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 295.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after buying an additional 1,283,455 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,399,000 after buying an additional 838,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,045,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Further Reading

