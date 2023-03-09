CSI Compressco (CCLP) to Release Earnings on Friday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 10th.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCLP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,198. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $203.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.96.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

About CSI Compressco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

