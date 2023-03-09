CSI Compressco (CCLP) to Release Earnings on Friday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 10th.
CSI Compressco Price Performance
NASDAQ:CCLP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,198. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $203.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.96.
CSI Compressco Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -13.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco
About CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.
