Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.20.

CUTR has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

Cutera Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. Cutera has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock has a market cap of $610.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Cutera had a negative net margin of 32.62% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

