CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.27

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 36118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CVB Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,338,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CVB Financial by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,452,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,413,000 after purchasing an additional 231,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVB Financial by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,360 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

