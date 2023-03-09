CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

CVB Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

CVBF stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after buying an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,578,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 885,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.