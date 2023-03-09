CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
CVB Financial Trading Down 0.0 %
CVBF stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVB Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after buying an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,578,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 885,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.