CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Boosted by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $78.45. 2,600,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,540,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $94.22. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

