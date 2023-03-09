CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $249,372.83 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00427425 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,883.91 or 0.28891144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

