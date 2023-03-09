Dale Burks Sells 3,530 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $38.56. 88,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.36. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $308.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

SMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 2,125.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 487,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 465,583 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 627.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after buying an additional 197,346 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $6,603,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $5,698,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 457,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

